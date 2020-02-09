Robert Wayne McClelland, 73, of Spring, Texas, passed away, Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at St. Luke’s Woodlands Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on November 21, 1946, in Orange, Texas to the late Charles Alfred McClelland and Vera Bashaw. A longtime resident of Beaumont, Texas he lived his last few years in Spring, Texas where he was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a member of Sojourn Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Texas, serving faithfully. He enjoyed playing the piano and was a church pianist for many years. Mr. McClelland was a mechanical engineer for Mobil Oil and Lyondell. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Mr. McClelland is preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Vera McClelland and brother; Charles Burton McClelland.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Kathy McClelland of Spring, Texas, sons; David and wife Leesa McClelland of Spring, Texas, Larry McClelland of Houston, Texas, Phil and wife Kristen of Austin, Texas, Daniel and wife Jennifer McClelland of Pearland, Texas, daughter; Grace McClelland of Spring, Texas, brother; Edwin and wife Barbara McClelland of California, grandchildren; Stephen McClelland, Annaliese McClelland, Caleb McClelland, Josie McClelland, Graham McClelland, and host of family and friends.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at China Cemetery in China, Texas with Reverend Tom Muirhead officiating. His services are under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services of Batson, Texas.

