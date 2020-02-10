Roberto G. LLanas, age 42 of Houston, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born July 21, 1977 in Milam County, Texas to parents Efren LLanas and Eufrocina G. LLanas.



Roberto is survived by his parents; daughter, Natalie Alexis LLanas; son, Robert Nathan LLanas; sister, Maria Magdalena DeLeon; brothers, Pedro LLanas and Eisabel LLanas; grandfather, Pedro LLanas and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Roberto G. LLanas, please visit our Tribute Store.

