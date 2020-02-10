Kenneth Thomas Berry was born May 11, 1948 to the late Wanda Yvonne and Clarence Thomas Berry, in Dayton, Texas. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart, D-Ann Davis. They married in 1970 and spent their loving life together in Liberty, Texas. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020.

Kenny was always a hard-worker and retired as an Adult Probation Supervisor for Liberty County. He is remembered as an eager and generous volunteer to neighbors, friends, and organizations, such as being a Little League coach and umpire, the Voice of the Panthers, a founding member of JayCees Service club, a Rosebud Sweetheart for the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a Liberty Masonic Lodge Past Worshipful Master, a member of nearly every committee or board at the First United Methodist Church of Liberty, and the biggest supporter of “Kenny’s Girls”. One of his favorite pastimes was a fun round of golf with friends at Magnolia Ridge Country Club, especially for an annual family Father’s Day competition. Mr. Kenny, as many refer to him, will be remembered as a strong Christian believer and a kind, sweet soul with a big heart and genuine smile for all.

He will forever be cherished in the hearts of his family: wife of 49 years, D-Ann; loving son Chris and daughter-in-law Rebecca of Houston, TX; granddaughter Lindsay Drummond and great-grandson Hayes of San Antonio, TX; sister and brother-in-law Kay and Mike Willoughby of San Marcos, TX; sister and brother-in-law Karen and Wayne Hyman of Houston, TX; niece Wendi and husband Bubba and children Jack and Molly; niece Ellen; niece Jill and husband Norm and children Annie and Cooper, niece Kendall and husband Brandon and their daughter Faith; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sandy and Carol Davis; nephew Jared and wife Kimberly and children EmmaLee, Kayla, and Bailey and husband, Collin Marsaw; nephew Jason and wife Lacee and children Tyler, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Anna. Kenny and D-Ann are blessed with their German son Marcus, and German daughter Rebecca and grandson Jakob. Additionally, they have bonus grandkids Rilyn, Kelan, James, Annye, Emma, Tyler, Alyssa, Kam, and Cole.

A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Liberty, Texas on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 4:00 pm led by Pastor Josh Hale and will be followed by time together in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Liberty ISD Education Foundation.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to Kenneth’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

