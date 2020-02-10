Charles Richard Williams, 79, of Votaw, TX, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Baptist Hospital Southeast Texas, Beaumont surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Williams was born on February 14, 1940, in Saratoga, TX to the late Clarence R. Williams and Mary A. Laird. Mr. Williams was a retired truck driver working for several companies throughout his career. He loved his family and was the one to go to for good Christian advice. A faithful servant, he truly believed in the power of prayer. A prayer warrior in every sense of the word. He enjoyed watching the teachings of Jimmy Swaggart. He was gifted with the ability to create something out of nothing. Windmill’s out of tin cans were his favorite things to make. Paw Paw loved unconditionally and his family knew they were blessed to have him in their lives. He will be truly missed by all who loved him including his Ginger.



Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Sias, and grandson, Buddy Moore.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of a lifetime, Lana K. Williams of Votaw; sons, Rick Williams and wife Sandra of North Carolina, Robert Williams and wife Tracie of Saratoga, Alan Gartner and wife Kari of Woodville, William Gartner of Elkhart, Curt Gartner and wife Crystal of Daisetta; daughters, Nola Thomas and husband James of Dayton, Carolyn Williams of Kirbyville, Rolanda Moore and husband Mark of Votaw, Tonya Vera and husband John Fregia of Moss Hill, Rachel Shadow and husband Anthony of Kirbyville; brother, Delbert “Butch” Williams and wife Carol of Lebanon, Ore; sisters, Shirley Wilmath of Portland, Ore, Bobbie Cunningham and husband Buster of Wyoming, Maybell Miller of Australia, Marion McCormick and husband John of Kingwood, also many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and a host of friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Church in Batson with Pastor Wayne Landrum, Pastor Bill Campbell, and Pastor Woody Sonnier co-officiating. Following interment at Oil Field cemetery in Saratoga. A gathering of family and friends will also be on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Life Church from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



Honoring Mr. Williams as pallbearers are, Jose Vera, Daniel Fregia, Edward Vera, Justin Gartner, Cody Laird, Anthony Shadow, Dylan Williams, Austin Williams, and Christopher Williams.



Honorary pallbearers are Rick Williams, Robert Williams, Alan Gartner, William Gartner, Curt Gartner, Nathan Harvey, Jacob Edward Moore, Mark Moore, and Mark Holland.

