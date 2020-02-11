Ben Currie, Jr., 89, of Porter, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ben was born on April 15, 1930 in San Jacinto County, Texas, to parents Ben and Elizabeth Currie who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Jack and Jenny Currie and William and Betty Harris; siblings, Doris “Dot” Currie Copeland, James “Buck” Currie, Johnny Lloyd Currie, Stella Currie Shopteese, and Glenda Currie Lumbley; and great-grandson, Alan Crippin.



Ben is survived by his wife, Cora Lorene Currie; daughter, Veree Currie Martens and husband Tim Martens; son, Steven Currie and wife Mary Currie; daughter, Nancy Colburn and husband Lee Colburn; sisters, Betty Currie Wilson and Ruby Currie Winters; sister in-law, Helen Currie; grandchildren, William Scott Neal, Jinna Veree Carrillo and husband Alex Carrillo, Mark Crippin, Joni Yarbourgh and husband James Yarbourgh, Cody Crippin, Brandy Crippin Perkins and husband Chad Perkins, Amber Tullos and wife Amy Greer; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Brantner and friend Lance Walters, Gavin Evenson, Duane Evenson, Brooke Shoemaker and husband Matt, Derek Yarbourgh and wife Rebecca, Chance Yarbourgh, Jordan Crippin, Preston Currie Perkins, Molly Perkins and Emerson Kate; great-great grandchildren, Aubree and Whitley Shoemaker, Morgan, Easton and Brent Yarbourgh, Hayden, Lucy Gail, and Reid Yarbourgh and numerous other relatives and friends.



Serving as pallbearers will be Alex Carrillo, Shannon Riley, Ben Nettles, Jeff Currie, David Williams, and Cody Crippin. Honorary pallbearers will include Charles Wayne Lindsey, Jimmy Wilson, Randy Wilson, William Scott Neal, Lawrence Ray Dirden, Earl Dirden, Preston Currie Perkins, Gavin Cordell Evenson and Duane Montgomery Evenson.



Family will receive friends at Paul Horton United Methodist Church, Stephens Creek on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m, officiated by Rev. Mariann Rayne with interment to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that consideration be made to make donations to:

Paul Horton United Methodist Church Stephens Creek

P.O. Box 1428

Coldspring, TX 77331



