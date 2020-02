Lonnie Elridge Barnes, Sr. of Coldspring, Texas passed away February 8, 2020. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church 100 E. Pine ave. Coldspring, Texas 77331. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Junior Diabetes Association. at JDRF.org



