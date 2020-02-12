Bernard John Gurski Sr., was born on Wednesday, January 26, 1938 and passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after celebrating his 82nd birthday. Bernard was preceded in death by his father, John Frank Gurski, mother, Rosalee (Zaur) Gurski, wife, Carol Gurski, and brother, Marion Gurski. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Bernadette Kimbrough and Brian Maddux, Mary Thomas-Martin and husband James, Veronica Coleman and husband Richard; son, Bernard Gurski, Jr. and wife Kimberly; brother, Raymond Gurski; grandchildren, Drake, James, Felicia, Timothy, Jacob, Patrick, Kaitlyn, Michael, David & Cameron; great-grandchildren, Amelia & Augustus; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Bernard will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Brad Dancer officiating.

