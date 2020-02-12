Republican Primary forum set for this Saturday in Liberty

The Liberty County Republican Party and Republican Liberty Caucus of Congressional District 36 will host a candidate forum on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty, Texas.

The public is invited to attend this free, informational event, which may help voters decide between the candidates seeking public office in local races.

The forum will provide candidates running for local office with an opportunity to meet voters in advance of the March 3 primary. However, only candidates in contested races will participate in the question-and-answer forum.

Citizens attending the forum are invited to submit questions. The forum’s moderators, Liberty County Republican Party Chairman Ryan Daniels and Bluebonnet News Editor Vanesa Brashier, will screen the questions to ensure they are relevant and on-topic.

For more information on the event, go online to https://www.facebook.com/events/790857471383475.

