Mr. Robert Louis Krull, 87, of Austin and Dripping Springs, formerly of Dayton, TX, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, in a Dripping Springs nursing facility. Funeral services for Mr. Krull will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kathryn W. Green Chapel of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Father Dimitri Colankin officiating. Burial will follow in Lilac Cemetery.

Mr. Krull was born February 2, 1933, near Cameron to Henry Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Hanel) Krull. He was a graduate of Dayton High School and was a postal carrier for 38 years. He was also a farmer. Mr. Krull served in the Coast Guard from 1952-1955. He married Myrtle Krull on June 5, 1965 in Liberty, TX.

Mr. Krull is survived by his wife, Myrtle Krull; Three children, Kaleta Krull and her husband, Rodney Cummings; Morgan Krull and her friend Brian Salas; Rebecca Strahan and her husband, Mark; his Son-in-Law Chris Johns-Krull; one sister, Virginia Riche of Schulenburg, Texas and one brother William Krull of Cleveland, Texas. Also surviving is two grandchildren, Aidan Cummings and Elizabeth Johns-Krull. He was preceded in death by his parents, one child, Kelle Johns-Krull, five sisters, Vivian Daniels, Gertrude Bachert, Madelyn Dickerson, Irma Kornegay, and Maureen Rivett; and two brothers, Edmund Krull and Joseph Krull.

Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

