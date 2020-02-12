Shirley Ethel Schultz Villarrea

Shirley Ethel Schultz Villarreal, 75 of Dayton passed away on February 11, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Mrs. Villarreal was born on July 3, 1944 in Pennsylvania to parents, William Schultz and Thelma Bagley Schultz.

Service for Mrs. Villarreal will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday before the service. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Shirley had been a resident of Dayton since 1975. She had worked as a LVN before her retirement. She worked at Heritage Villa in Dayton, Payless in Liberty and as secretary for Cox Air Conditioning. Shirley enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Anthony Marquez, Sr. and Trinidad Villarreal, sisters, Donness, Peggy and Beverly; and brother, Billy. She is survived by her son Anthony Marquez and wife Melinda of Dayton; stepsons, Edward Villarreal, Robert Villarreal, Larry Villarreal, and Trinidad Villarreal; stepdaughter, Veronica Williams; sister, Vanessa Mitchell and husband Tom; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

