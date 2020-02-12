Thornton seeking reelection as Pct. 4 Constable

After serving two terms as the Liberty County Pct. 4 constable, Robby Thornton is asking voters to return him to office for a third term.

Thornton was born and reared in Dayton and is a 1982 graduate of Dayton High School. In 1987, he graduated from the Liberty County Reserve Sheriff’s Academy and completed the Houston Community College Police Academy in 1990.

Thornton has dedicated his life to preserving, protecting and defending the community of Dayton for the last 32 years. In addition to serving as constable, Thornton has worked as sergeant and chief of Kenefick Police Department, deputy for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 deputy working narcotics cases for Dayton Police Department.

When he took office in 2012, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had no staff. Within two years of being in office, Thornton had successfully gotten approvals and secured three part-time deputies and a part-time secretary, all of which are now full-time positions.

Thornton is an active citizen in the Dayton community and is a 20-year member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #825.

He and his wife of 32 years, Paula, have three children and one grandchild.

