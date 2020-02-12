Cleveland HS Royal Braves Band, Air Force JROTC recognized

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Standing behind the MLK Awards are (left to right) Asst. Superintendent Maria Silva, Asst. Superintendent Nathan Boughton, Asst. Band Director Danny Diosdado, AFJROTC Ret. Lt. Col. Rob Hunt, Director of Bands Kristy Jones, Asst. Director Kaila Spoonemore, CHS Students: Rylie Currie, Holly Johns, Elizabeth Reynolds, Princessa Ruiz, Charles Stamps with the Houston MLK Parade, Solomon Owens, Jaime Mejia, Noemi Balbuena, Alyssa Silva, Caleb Spencer, AFJROTC Chief Dylan Smith, Brianna Mattis, CHS Administrator Kristi Dietrich, and CISD Superintendent of Schools Chris Trotter.

The Houston Martin Luther King Parade Committee has awarded the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band and Air Force JRTOC for their participation in the recent parade.

“It is our tradition to recognize such groups and/or organizations that best describes and represent our parade theme. For the production year of 2020, our parade theme was ‘The Color of Unity,'” according to a statement from the MLK Committee. “The Cleveland High School Marching Band and the Air Force JROTC clearly and by far demonstrated to the entire nation ‘The Color of Unity.'”

The Committee picked the school groups to receive the following awards:

  • Founders Award – Cleveland High School Marching Band and Cleveland High School Air Force JROTC
  • Chairman’s Award – Cleveland High School Marching Band and Cleveland High School Air Force JROTC
  • Honor Band-2021 – Cleveland High School Marching Band

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.