Cleveland HS Royal Braves Band, Air Force JROTC recognized

The Houston Martin Luther King Parade Committee has awarded the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band and Air Force JRTOC for their participation in the recent parade.

“It is our tradition to recognize such groups and/or organizations that best describes and represent our parade theme. For the production year of 2020, our parade theme was ‘The Color of Unity,'” according to a statement from the MLK Committee. “The Cleveland High School Marching Band and the Air Force JROTC clearly and by far demonstrated to the entire nation ‘The Color of Unity.'”

The Committee picked the school groups to receive the following awards:

Founders Award – Cleveland High School Marching Band and Cleveland High School Air Force JROTC

Chairman’s Award – Cleveland High School Marching Band and Cleveland High School Air Force JROTC

Honor Band-2021 – Cleveland High School Marching Band

