Captain John Shannon of Cleveland ISD Police Department has been selected as a recipient of The 100 Club’s 66th Annual Heroes Award.

He will be honored at an Awards Banquet on May 14, 2020, where he will receive a plaque and a Gold Plated Pistol.

Shannon was selected for the award for his heroic efforts during the May 29, 2019, shooting of three community members, two of whom died, and Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten, who tragically passed away on Feb. 3.

