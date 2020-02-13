3 charged with death of boy with ties to Cleveland

Three people have been arrested in Gallatin County, Montana, for the deliberate homicide of a 12-year-old boy with ties to Cleveland, Texas.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested are James Sasser Jr., Patricia Batts and a juvenile male (uncle of the victim). The three are accused of deliberately causing the death of James Alexander Hurley at his home in West Yellowstone, Montana, on Feb. 3, 2020.

Batts, 48, is being held on a $750,000 bond while Sasser, 47, is being held on a $500,000 bond. Bond information for the juvenile is unavailable.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference about the case later today. If more information becomes available, an update will be posted.

His obituary ran on Bluebonnet News on Feb. 6:

