James Alexander Hurley, born in Cleveland, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2007, passed away at his home in West Yellowstone, Montana on Feb. 3, 2020.

He is survived by his Mom, Alicia Davis, and Stepdad, Jesse Richardson, his brother, Austin Cameron, his grandparents, Earnest Davis and Tammy Davis, his grandparents, Winnie Cameron and Donald Cameron, and many more uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Tommy Tate. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

He died in Montana and his mom will be bringing his ashes back to Cleveland. The memorial service will be at Cornerstone Church of Cleveland, Texas, but date is not known yet. His body is being held for investigation purposes so there is no funeral home yet.

