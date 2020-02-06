Conservative Zack Harkness announces run for Pct. 6 constable

Conservative Republican Zack Harkness announces his run for Precinct 6 Constable of Liberty County. Harkness has dedicated his life to public safety, and he continues to serve both his community and his country at every opportunity. A dedicated public safety professional, Harkness will faithfully serve the residents of Liberty County as the Constable of Precinct 6.

​“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Precinct 6 and will continue to work hard to keep our streets safe,” said Harkness. “I have dedicated the last fifteen years of my life serving this community and my country and look forward to continuing to dedicate my life to public service. It is my goal to helping ensure that our community is a great place to call home.”

Since beginning his career in law enforcement with the Cleveland Police Department in 2006, Harkness has accumulated over 4,300 continuing education hours. He was also one of 28 students to graduate from the prestigious University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy in 2018. Additionally, Harkness holds a Master Peace Officers License, an advanced instructor license, and as a licensed firearm instructor, he regularly volunteers to teach the Texas License to Carry Course to citizens in Liberty County.

Harkness is currently employed as an investigator with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Through his employment with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Harkness is a member of the Unmanned Aircraft Unit and maintains a Federal Aviation Administration Unmanned Aircraft License, and he is a member of the Liberty County Special Response Team. He is a sworn member of the U.S. Marshals Office Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and maintains the requirements to be a reserve officer commissioned with the Cleveland Police Department.

While serving his community as a full-time peace officer, Harkness is dedicated to serving his community in other avenues of public safety as well. As a certified Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician, he regularly works for the Cleveland Fire Department and is call responsive in the event of an emergency.

One of the most important avenues of his service is fulfilling his duties as a member of the United States Coast Guard Reserve out of Sector Houston where he serves as a Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist. He has served his country through deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and deployments stateside.

Locally, Harkness is a member of the Cleveland Lions Club, the Cleveland American Legion, the Big Thicket Duck’s Unlimited Chapter, the Cleveland VFW lifetime member, and he attends First Baptist Church of Cleveland.

Harkness is married to Jennifer Bergman-Harkness, a fifth generation Cleveland resident, local attorney and Cleveland City Council Member. In March, 2019, they became the proud parents of of twins, Ella and Hudson Harkness. Lastly, Zack and Jennifer are the proud owners of the Berg’s and the Bees Wildflower Honey Company where they harvest and sell local honey, diligently working for the conservation of honeybees in Southeast Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

