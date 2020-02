Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that Rashad Lewis, former Jasper, Texas city councilman and Democratic Party nominee for the United States House of Representatives, District 36 will be in Dayton, Texas.

Come hear Rashad Lewis share his vision for District 36 at Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant at 401 West Clayton in Dayton, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Local Democratic candidates will also be in attendance. Everyone is welcome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook