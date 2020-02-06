Republican Jennifer Bergman announces run for district attorney

Jennifer Bergman announces her run for Liberty County District Attorney. Bergman, who describes herself as tough on crime, is a successful small business owner, prosecutor and city council member. She is challenging the current seated district attorney, Logan Pickett, who was elected in 2012.

“I’m happy for the opportunity to serve as the District Attorney in my home county,” said Bergman. “I have spent many years overseeing difficult cases, representing families in their times of greatest need, and prosecuting criminals to protect victims and the community. It is my goal to keep Liberty County safe from crime and to bring justice to our families.”

For more than 10 years, Bergman has actively served in multiple civic and non-profit organizations in Liberty County. Bergman owns a private law practice and has tried numerous cases ranging from criminal, probate, and family cases to general civil and personal injury cases. Bergman also handles both civil and criminal appeals. In addition to running her private law practice, Bergman has been the prosecutor for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Court since 2015 where she assisted in the establishment of the criminal component of the tribal court system.

Bergman is a highly experienced Texas attorney, being admitted to practice in all Texas State Courts, U.S. District Courts in the State of Texas, and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas Tribal Court. She is also a member of the Family Law and Tribal Law Sections of the State Bar of Texas and is a member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Currently in her second term as a member of the City Council for the City of Cleveland, Bergman also serves as a board member for the Health Center of Southeast Texas and is an active member of the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, Ducks Unlimited Big Thicket Chapter, and the Rotary Club of Cleveland, Texas where she previously served as president and was a Group Study Exchange team leader for District 5910.

Bergman, a fifth-generation Cleveland resident, is married to Zack Harkness, a member of the United States Coast Guard, a firefighter with the City of Cleveland Fire Department, and a deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Jennifer and Zack are the proud parents of twins, Ella and Hudson. They all enjoy spending time on their family farm, hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling, and working at their apiary. Jennifer and Zack are also the owners of the Berg’s and the Bees Wildflower Honey Company and work diligently to aid in the conservation of honey bees in Southeast Texas.

Zack Harkness and Jennifer Bergman-Harkness are the proud parents of twins Ella and Hudson.

