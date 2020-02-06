Bishop seeking position of Pct. 1 constable for Liberty County

Tammy Bishop is announcing her candidacy for Liberty County Constable Pct. 1.

“I have been in the law enforcement field for 25 years, and a citizen of South Liberty County since 1978. I believe my well-rounded experience and focus is what is needed to bring the Pct. 1 Constable’s office up the level of professionalism required for our growing county,” Bishop said.

Over the years, she has served as Deputy Constable, Dispatcher, Jail Captain, Patrol Officer, Detective and School Resource Officer.

“I believe I can use all of my experience, training and knowledge of South Liberty County to bring Precinct 1 into the new decade and beyond. I will be a full-time constable, working with the justice of the peace, to bring our Precinct 1 citizens the law enforcement agency they deserve,” said Bishop. “Seeing as how the Constable’s Office is the enforcement arm of the Justice Court, I will assure the relationship with the JP’s Office is unified in carrying out all civil process issued by the Court.”

Bishop added that she believes the constable’s office can assist and augment patrols provided by the Liberty Police Department and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“As constable, I would make the Precinct 1 Office an integral part of Liberty County law enforcement and civil process,” she said.

Bishop will be on the March 3 Republic Primary ballot.

