Registration open for Dayton PD’s Citizen Police Academy

Registration is now open for the spring session of the Dayton Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy. The 8-week program will introduce participants to the inner workings of the police department and demonstrate some of the processes involved in the criminal justice system with a primary focus on the functions of the department. Classes are held at the Police Department (2004 N. Cleveland St.), beginning March 24, and continue each Tuesday evening from 6 – 9 pm, through May 5.

“One of the most important things we as a department can do is have a solid relationship with our citizens based upon open communication and trust,” said Police Chief Robert Vine. “This second session of the program will build on the wonderful sense of partnership that came out of our inaugural class held last fall.”

Citizens Police Academy is open to residents who live and/or work inside Dayton city limits and is intended to promote more efficient and effective communication between citizens and local law enforcement, establish transparency and build trust.

Individuals who attend the academy will obtain a better understanding of what the department does and why. The Academy will be a total of 8 weeks long and will meet Tuesday evenings each week from 6 pm – 9 pm, from March 24 – May 5. In addition to classroom instruction, each participant will get to ride with an on-duty officer and spend time as an observer in our dispatch communications center.

Participants will be presented with material and information in a classroom setting which will cover such topics as the Penal Code, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics, Juvenile Law and the Criminal Justice System. Participants will also conduct mock traffic stops and will have the opportunity to try their hand at processing a mock crime scene.

Participants must be at least 21 years of age with no felony convictions, be a resident or own a business inside the city limits of Dayton.

Applications are available online at www.daytontx.org or at the Dayton Police Department, 2002 N. Cleveland St. Enrollment is limited to 20 individuals. Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on March 3.

