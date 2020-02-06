Liberty County Republican Party hosting meet-and-greet on Feb. 11

The Liberty County Republican Party will be hosting a meet and greet for the Liberty County Republican Candidates at the Dayton Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The candidates will be available to chat with issues that you find important to you as a Republican primary voter while providing food at their table. This event gives a chance for Republican voters to make a decision on who to vote for in the upcoming primary by getting to know the Republican candidates.

Also, the Liberty County Republican Party is co-hosting along with the Republican Liberty Caucus of CD 36 a candidate forum where citizen questions will be asked to the Republican primary candidates.

The forum will be at the Liberty Opry in Liberty on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Early voting days are from Feb. 18 through February 28 and election day is March 3.

