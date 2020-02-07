Dayton Choir hits right notes at competition, earns Division 1

Members of the Dayton HS Choir on Feb. 1 attended UIL Solo and Ensemble at Little Cypress HS. The DHS Choir received a total of 27 medals.

The medium ensemble received a first division rating. Members of the medium ensemble were Colton Brown, Allison Muscanere, Abcede Ivey, Hailie Ryan, Natallea Thomas, Learrick Loften, Bryan Rodriguez, Joshua Reyes, Katelyn Fowler, Gabriela Candelaria, Meacy Devereaux, Kyndall Kelley, Saide Cerecedo, Deyanira Magana, Samantha Mitcham, Taylor Garcia, and Jade Laza.

Other talented singers Mattthew Jester, Allison Muscanere, and Colton Brown received first division ratings on their solos. Seven DHS Choir students received first division ratings on their solos and qualify for UIL State. Those choir members are Taylor Garcia, Jade Laza, Meacy Devereaux, Saide Cerecedo, Kyndall Kelley, Deyanira Magana and Samantha Mitcham.

Congratulations to these DHS students and their choir director Mrs. Anne Smesny Landrum.

Dayton High School choir members

