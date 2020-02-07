Susan Charlene Gilchrist, 56, of Spring, Texas passed away in Cleveland on Monday, February 3, 2020. Susan was born in Houston, Texas on June 26, 1963 to parents Jay and Charlene Capers.



Susan is survived by her parents; sons, Billy “Scooter” and Kory Koerner; sister, Tammy Wenzel; brother, Greg Capers; dog, Jax and numerous other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., February 8, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas officiated by Bro. Carl Williamson and Lt. Shannon Bowdoin.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund at http://www.kidneyfund.org.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Susan Charlene Gilchrist, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

