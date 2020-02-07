Bobby Gail Welsh was born on Wednesday, July 10, 1957 in Jacinto City, Texas and passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Shepherd, Texas at the age 62. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, James Welsh, mother, Betty Murray Welsh, and brother, Dwaine Welsh. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Yvonne Welsh; sisters, Mattie McCowen and husband Kenny, Sherry Welsh, Mary White-Stevens and husband Tim, Patricia Welsh, Kathy York; brother, James Michael Welsh; grandchildren, Christian, Jaden, Madaline, Isiah, Gracy and Poppy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Bobby will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment for Bobby will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery. Pastor Carl Williamson officiating.

To send flowers to Bobby’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

