Kenneth John Fertak Sr., was born on Sunday, September 3, 1939 in Passaic, New Jersery and passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 80. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, John Fertak, and Mathilda Korkos Fertak. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years Dolores Fertak; sons, Kenneth Fertak Jr., and wife Catherine, Scott Michael Fertak and wife Laura, Jeffrey Robert Fertak and wife Jaime; grandchildren, Auston Fertak and wife Brittney, Ashley Fertak, James Pruneda, Madison Fertak, and Mason Fertak; great-grandchild, Campbell Fertak; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Kenneth will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Service to follow at 3:00 pm. Reception after service.

To send flowers to Kenneth’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

