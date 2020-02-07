Evelyn Virginia Preston, 78, of Houston, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Evelyn was born on March 13, 1941 in Yellow Pine, Alabama, daughter of Wiley Frazier and Gladys Parker.

Evelyn was a homemaker and caretaker for most of her life. She was a great mom who loved her children fiercely. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Vince Gill. She liked to watch The Price is Right and The Young and The Restless. Evelyn had a kind giving heart and you could always depend on her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Royce B. Preston, Jr., son Jerry Preston and numerous brothers and sisters. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Terry Preston and wife Mary Jane, Gary Preston and wife Darla, Daryl Preston and wife Angie; daughter Beverly Pavey and husband Randy. In addition she leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 12pm at Allison Funeral Service. Burial will immediately follow at Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

