Dick Swope, 87, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on February 2, 2020.

Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marlene; son Brett and wife Kim; daughter Cheryl; two sisters, Nell and Clotile; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, LaMoine and Jack Humphreys; brother-in-law, Melvin Lee Laughlin; and four wonderful grandchildren, Allison Lieck, Cameron Lieck McCrary, and Katrina and Cale Swope, each of whom loved and adored their “Poppy.”

Dick voluntarily served his country for three years in the elite group of the 10th Special Forces as an airborne Ranger during the Korean conflict. During the final 24 months of Dick’s tour of duty, he was barracked at Flint Kaserne, Bad Tolz, Germany, one of Hitler’s SS troups’ headquarters. Marlene joined her husband for his last 15 months of duty, and they domiciled in German housing. They were able to visit Austria, Switzerland, Paris, London and the Netherlands.

In 1957, the Swopes settled in Anahuac, where Dick engaged in agricultural flying, farming and ranching.

If one desires to honor Dick, please make a donation to the Memorial Fund of the First United Methodist Church of Anahuac.

