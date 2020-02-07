Delores Elizabeth Hall, 74, of Silsbee, Texas, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Pine Arbor Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born on August 19, 1945, in Beaumont, TX to the late Alvie Register and Donnie Hayes. A long time resident of Silsbee, Texas, her life was devoted to caring for her loved ones. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Silsbee, serving faithfully. Mrs. Hall worked as a customer service representative for Mead West Vaco in Evadale. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Mrs.Delores is preceded in death by her parents; Alvie and Donnie Register.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband; John Hall of Silsbee, son; Christopher and wife Molli Hall of Nederland, sister; Patricia Miller of Kountze, grandchildren; Andrew J. Hall and Eva Hall of Nederland, numerous nieces and nephews with a host of loving family and friends.



Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Happy Valley Baptist Church in Kountze with Rev. Rodney Weyler officiating. A gathering of family and friends will also be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Happy Valley Baptist church starting from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services of Batson, Texas. To send flowers to the family of Delores Elizabeth Hall, please visit Tribute Store.

