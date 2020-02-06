Dozens turn out for run to honor Liberty County sheriff’s deputy

More than three dozen participants – mostly firefighters, law enforcement and EMS – braved the chilly winter weather Wednesday night to pay tribute to a fallen comrade – Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten, who died unexpectedly Monday due to complications from a gunshot wound.

After gathering for a prayer for Whitten’s family, they set off on a one-mile walk/run around the park with Whitten’s peers at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office leading the way with “Thin Blue Line” American flags .

They also signed cards and took up a collection that will be delivered to Whitten’s family. Whitten’s funeral is set for Saturday at The Sanctuary church in Cleveland.

Liberty County sheriff’s deputies Eric Watson and Ashley Wiggins carry the lead flags in a run/walk to honor fallen Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten on Wednesday.

Participants in the run/walk to honor fallen Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten signed cards that will be presented to Whitten’s family.

Liberty Police Officer Greg Rodriguez signs a card for the family of Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten, who died unexpected on Monday from complications of a gunshot wound.

Liberty County Police Sgt. Joel Davila, Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Constable Greg Board and Liberty Police Officer Greg Rodriguez participated in the run/walk on Wednesday to honor fallen Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten.

A Liberty Police Department cruiser follows the last runners/walkers in an honor run on Wednesday night.

