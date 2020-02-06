Dozens turn out for run to honor Liberty County sheriff’s deputy

More than three dozen participants – mostly firefighters, law enforcement and EMS – braved the chilly winter weather Wednesday night to pay tribute to a fallen comrade – Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten, who died unexpectedly Monday due to complications from a gunshot wound.
After gathering for a prayer for Whitten’s family, they set off on a one-mile walk/run around the park with Whitten’s peers at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office leading the way with “Thin Blue Line” American flags .
They also signed cards and took up a collection that will be delivered to Whitten’s family. Whitten’s funeral is set for Saturday at The Sanctuary church in Cleveland.