Jacob Robert Wright, 24, of Alvin, Texas, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Hillcrest Village, Texas. He was born on October 12, 1995 in Pasadena, Texas to Laurie Ann Simpson and Darrell Lynn Wright. Jacob graduated from Alvin High School in 2013. Gone too soon and loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jacob was working as a Vet Tech at Dr. Bob’s Animal Hospital in Alvin. He enjoyed football, hanging out with his friends and most of all, he loved going fishing with his daughter.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents Ann C. Kelly and Frank S. Kelly; his great-grandmother Letie Kreger; and his aunts Brenda White and Tammy Wright. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughter Emmalynn Rawlinson-Wright; his mother Laurie Simpson; his siblings John Kelly and Brittany Simpson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Van Ness, Johnny Day, Garrett Kolodziejcyk, Kody Cumberland, James Miley, John Kelly and Sammy Farquhar.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas with Donald Mayfield and Isaiah Hinojosa officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas.

