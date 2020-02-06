Robyne Aaron Koch, 59, of Old River-Winfree Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 14, 1960, in Houston Texas to the late Dora Lee Hester and W.L. Koch. Robyne graduated from Lamar University where he obtained a master’s degree in Criminal Justice. In his career as a detective, he worked for the Houston Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, and Mont Belvieu Police Department, where he eventually retired.

Robyne pursued many hobbies and was an avid collector of stuff, a different array of things in general. He found value in items that most would consider junk. Some of these items included various types of coins from all over and knives of all sorts. He also enjoyed playing pool and fishing.

Robyne was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Bill Page. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Christopher Koch and wife Crystal; his grandsons Gunnar and Shane; his siblings Andrew Page, David Page, Eve Onesi, and Tina Peet; his stepsisters Sharon Cole and Linda Pickens; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Robyne’s life will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac.

