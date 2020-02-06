Deputy Richard Edward Whitten was born Oct. 16, 1967 in Houston, Texas and passed away February 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas, due to an injury he obtained in the line of duty, at the age of 52. He graduated from Splendora High School in 1986 and went through the Police Academy at the Lone Star College. Deputy Whitten’s whole life was dedicated to helping others, his community, his friends, his co-workers, and above all his family. He and Kami have been together for 25 years, and as man and wife for 18 years. He has been employed with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for four years. Deputy Whitten was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Graves Whitten and Mary Ann Woods; mother-in-law, Pam Heard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Kami Heard Whitten of Cleveland, Texas; daughter, Tarah Henning of The Woodlands, Texas; son, Trevelyan Whitten of Kingwood, Texas; father-in-law, Tim Heard of Cleveland, Texas; sisters, Teresa Whitten of Porter, Texas and Michelle Corbin of Arlington, Texas; Step-brother and wife James and Laura Corbin of Georgetown, Texas; Step-sister Ginger Dreiling of Copperas Cove, Texas; grandchildren, Fae Henning and Bastion Henning; nephew, David Whitten; niece Cheyenne Heard. Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 5-9pm. Funeral Service will be held at The Sanctuary on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11am with Bishop Kenneth Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland City Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be the Liberty County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

To send flowers to Deputy Richard Edward Whitten’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

