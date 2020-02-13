Liberty County Republicans host meet-and-greet in Dayton

Dozens of people turned out Feb. 11 for the Liberty County Republican Party’s meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. The event was an opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates for public office and learn more about their platform.
Most of the candidates attended and hosted festive booths with treats and giveaways.
Early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ends on Friday, Feb. 28. The early voting locations in Liberty County are the same four locations as usual: Cleveland Civic Center, Dayton Community Center, Jack Hartel Building and Hardin City Hall.
Election Day is on March 3. On that day, Republican and Democratic primaries will share the following polling locations:
- Pct. 1 and 15 – North Liberty VFD, 4753 FM 787, Romayor
- Pct. 2 – Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, 127 SH 105 East, Moss Hill
- Pct. 3 – Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin
- Pct. 4 – Devers School – 201 S. Chism St., Devers
- Pcts. 5, 19 and 27 – Jack Hartel Community Center, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty
- Pct. 6 – Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Moss Bluff
- Pcts. 7 and 12 – Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland
- Pct. 8 – Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Tarkington
- Pct. 9 – Hi-Way Tabernacle, 108 CR 2250, Tarkington
- Pct. 10 – Dayton ISD Administration Building, 100 Cherry Creek Rd., Dayton
- Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N., Raywood
- Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main/Highway 770, Daisetta
- Pct. 14 – St. Anne’s Catholic Church parish hall, 744 CR 622, Dayton
- Pct. 16 – Dolen Baptist Church, 10078 FM 787 W, Cleveland
- Pct. 17 – Masonic Lodge, FM 834, Hull
- Pct. 18 – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Rd., Ames
- Pct. 20 – Douglas School Gym, 900 Samuel Wiley Dr., Cleveland
- Pct. 21, 28 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick
- Pct. 22 – Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland, Dayton
- Pct. 23 – Plum Grove First Baptist Church, 155 CR 345, Plum Grove
- Pcts. 24 and 29 – South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Westlake
- Pct. 25 – Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church, CR 306 at SH 321, Tarkington
- Pct. 26 – St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 60 FM 1010, Cleveland
- Pct. 30 – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 801 S. Colbert St., Dayton
The Liberty County Republican Party and Republican Liberty Caucus of Congressional District 36 will host a candidate forum on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty, Texas.
The public is invited to attend this free, informational event, which may help voters decide between the candidates seeking public office in local races.