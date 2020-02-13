Liberty County Republicans host meet-and-greet in Dayton

Dozens of people turned out Feb. 11 for the Liberty County Republican Party’s meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. The event was an opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates for public office and learn more about their platform.

Most of the candidates attended and hosted festive booths with treats and giveaways.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ends on Friday, Feb. 28. The early voting locations in Liberty County are the same four locations as usual: Cleveland Civic Center, Dayton Community Center, Jack Hartel Building and Hardin City Hall.

Election Day is on March 3. On that day, Republican and Democratic primaries will share the following polling locations:

Pct. 1 and 15 – North Liberty VFD, 4753 FM 787, Romayor

Pct. 2 – Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, 127 SH 105 East, Moss Hill

Pct. 3 – Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Pct. 4 – Devers School – 201 S. Chism St., Devers

Pcts. 5, 19 and 27 – Jack Hartel Community Center, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Pct. 6 – Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Moss Bluff

Pcts. 7 and 12 – Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Pct. 8 – Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Tarkington

Pct. 9 – Hi-Way Tabernacle, 108 CR 2250, Tarkington

Pct. 10 – Dayton ISD Administration Building, 100 Cherry Creek Rd., Dayton

Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N., Raywood

Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main/Highway 770, Daisetta

Pct. 14 – St. Anne’s Catholic Church parish hall, 744 CR 622, Dayton

Pct. 16 – Dolen Baptist Church, 10078 FM 787 W, Cleveland

Pct. 17 – Masonic Lodge, FM 834, Hull

Pct. 18 – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Rd., Ames

Pct. 20 – Douglas School Gym, 900 Samuel Wiley Dr., Cleveland

Pct. 21, 28 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick

Pct. 22 – Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland, Dayton

Pct. 23 – Plum Grove First Baptist Church, 155 CR 345, Plum Grove

Pcts. 24 and 29 – South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Westlake

Pct. 25 – Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church, CR 306 at SH 321, Tarkington

Pct. 26 – St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 60 FM 1010, Cleveland

Pct. 30 – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 801 S. Colbert St., Dayton

The Liberty County Republican Party and Republican Liberty Caucus of Congressional District 36 will host a candidate forum on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Liberty Opry, 1816 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty, Texas.

The public is invited to attend this free, informational event, which may help voters decide between the candidates seeking public office in local races.

Jordan Thibodeaux, the granddaughter of attorney Terry Bacon, felt an instant connection to K-9 Red, a goodwill ambassador for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Red was with his owners, LCSO Reserve Deputy William Hall Jr. and wife, Jeanette Hall, at the Republican Party meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Ryan Daniel, chair of the Liberty County Republican Party, introduces Horace Whittington, who led the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags at the start of a Feb. 11 meet-and-greet event for candidates seeking public office in the March 3 primary. The event was held at the Dayton Community Center.

James “Boo” Reaves picked a patriotic theme for his table at the Liberty County Republican Party’s meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center. Reaves is seeking reelection as Pct. 3 commissioner.

Gordon Bean brought along his sister, Darlene Douglas, and his great-nephew, Connor Giese, to support him at the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet event on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center. Bean is running for Pct. 1 constable.

Farrah Harper (second from right) is running for the newly-created position of judge for Liberty County Court at Law No. 2. With Harper at the Feb. 11 meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center were Walter and Alice Chrisco and Latonia Thibodeaux.

No stranger to law enforcement, Bill Griffin is seeking the position of Pct. 1 constable in the March 3 Republican Primary. Griffin, the former police chief for the City of Liberty, brought along his supporters – wife, Cindy, and friends, Dana Arthur and Sara Ferguson – for the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center.

Jacob Cantu (center, back row) brought along his family to support him at the Republican Party meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center. Cantu is vying for the office of Pct. 1 constable, which serves Liberty and the surrounding areas. Cantu currently works for the City of Liberty fire department.

Toby Wilburn brought along his friend, Trish Lunceford, for the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. Wilburn is hoping to be elected as Pct. 1 commissioner.

Zack Zbranek hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, the late 75th State District Judge Zeke Zbranek, by being elected as a judge in Liberty County. A longtime attorney with 26 years of experience, Zbranek is vying for the position of judge for Liberty County Court at Law No. 2.

Robby Thornton is seeking reelection to a third term as Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable. He brought along his biggest supporter – his wife of 32 years, Paula – to the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet event on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center.

Terry Bacon (far right) is running for judge of Liberty County Court at Law No. 2. She and her son, Chad Etheridge (standing next to Bacon), are the the partners of Etheridge and Bacon, PLLC, in Liberty. Bacon brought along supporters, Ninfa Carradas and Kelli Creel, to the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center.

Logan Pickett is seeking reelection to the position of Liberty County District Attorney. He and his wife, Megan Pickett, brought along their children, to the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, who is seeking reelection, laughs in surprise as he is photobombed by Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, who has no opponent in the March 3 Republican Primary. Karbowski is pictured with his wife, Jeannie, and Jeff LeBlanc, who is helping him with his campaign.

Tammy Bishop, a candidate for Pct. 1 constable, picked a cheery theme and colors for her table at the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center. Bishop currently works as a school resource officer for Hardin ISD, a position through the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office.

Woody Moody brought along his family to the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. Moody is a candidate for Pct. 1 constable.

Jennifer Bergman (right) and her friend, Dawn Moody, served up some homemade cookies and drinks at the Republican Party’s meet-and-greet on Feb. 11 at the Dayton Community Center. Bergman, an attorney in Cleveland, is seeking the position of Liberty County District Attorney in the March 3 primary.

Michelle Mangum-Merendino, a candidate for the judge seat for Liberty County Court at Law No. 2, is pictured with her husband and Hardin High School teacher, Jared Merendino, at the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center.

The ballot may say “S.D. Hunter,” but most folks around Tarkington and Cleveland simply call him Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter. While he faces no opposition in the March 3 Republican Party primary, Hunter still wanted to participate in the Feb. 11 meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. His lovely wife, Melanie, accompanied him.

Wes Hinch may be facing three female opponents on the March 3 Republican Primary for the judge seat of Liberty County Court at Law No. 2, but he has some women in his corner pulling for him, including his mother, Mary Hinch, mother-in-law, Barbara Toler, wife, Kimber, and the couple’s daughter, Hannah. They came to support him at the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center.

James Carson, a candidate for Liberty County Pct. 1 commissioner, handed out caps, cups and door prizes to guests at the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center. Carson (center) brought along his supporters and family members, Cheryl Rhoden (left to right), Braydon Carson, Justan Anderson, and parents, Rose and Leon Carson.

After her husband Ernest was unable to make it to the Feb. 11 Republican Party meet-and-greet at the Dayton Community Center, Courtney Bailes stood in his place as she greeted voters and handed out treats with the couple’s sons, Cinco and Rigby. State Rep. Ernest Bailes, who is also a small plane pilot, had intended to be at the event, but his plane was grounded due to weather conditions.

