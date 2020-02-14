Gwendolyn “Hap” Louise Downey was born on Wednesday, July 14, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa and entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas at the age of 93. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Elwood Downey, parents, Glen Vincent Peverill, and Ellen (Smith) Peverill, daughter, Glenellen Downey Heigert, and sister, Mary Ellen Peverill. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sons, Michael Cairn Downey and wife Benita; Ronald James Downey and wife Laurie, Randy Yelverton; daughter, Karen Louise (Downey) Young; grandchildren, Claire Downey Griffith, Alison Downey, Lauren Downey Lederer, Eric Christopher Heigert, Ronnie Christopher Downey, Kristyn Nicole Downey, Caley Lynn Downey Pepper, Kaitlyn Deanne Downey, Forrest Lee Yelverton and Hannah Raelynn Yelverton; great grandchildren, Christopher Shane Morgan, Hattie Morgan, Brylee Rae Downey, Corbin Lane Downey, Fiona Lederer and Calvin Lederer; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 pm at the Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Michael and Ron Downey officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Gwendolyn “Hap” Louise (Smith) Downey’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

