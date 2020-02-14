Mary “MO” Kindley, also, loved as Grammy, was born August 12, 1941 in Houston, Texas and passed away on February 8, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas, at the age of 78. Mary “MO” lived a great, full life loaded with amazing adventures and excitement. She lived a life most would have loved to have! Not only did she love her family and friends, but she was loved unconditionally in return.

MO was well known in her community for her efforts in all activities she was involved in. She was active in her children’s PTA, coached numerous little league softball teams, was an honorary member of the New Caney FFA chapter where she was voted “Mother of the Year” in 1985. She was extremely passionate about the East Montgomery County Fair, as she helped start the association and became the President from 1992-1995. MO loved her antiques, she was an avid collector of anything Elvis Presley or Coca Cola. She also loved the outdoors; whether it was deer hunting, camping or trips to Garner State Park where she would dance the night away! Her passions in life was not only celebrated through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild’s achievements, but she was also everyone’s #1 cheerleader!

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Haley; brother, George Haley; and sister, Lula Mae Harrelson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Jerry Kindley of Porter, Texas; daughters, Rendy Lynch and husband Mike of Porter, Texas, and Roby Koehler and husband Greg of Plantersville, Texas; grandchildren, Chelsie Lynch, Jared Lynch and Kasey Koehler; great grandchild, Paisley Underwood; brother, Nelson Haley; sisters, Ernestine Bertram and Darlene Kato.

The Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00am in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel. Honorary Pallbearer’s will be Butchie Haley, Scottie Haley, J.J. Haley, Bubba Lewis, Rusty Lewis, Jason Kato, Jamie Young, Ricky Haley and BoBo Haley. In lieu of flowers, the Family asks that donations can be made to the East Montgomery County Fair Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to: “EMCFA for the MO Kindley Scholarship Fund”. Mailing address: P.O.Box 704 Porter, Texas 77365.

