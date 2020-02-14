Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 12, 2020:
- Bass, Garland Andre – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
- Charles, Shalina Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cook, Tefairela Meadrey – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- David, Orlando Rashaad – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Dills, William Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gregg, Tyler James – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Luscomb, Brittany Nicole – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Display Driver’s License on Demand, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Vehicle Registration
- Polk, Justin Ray – Driving While License Invalid
- Ramirez, Jose Guadalupe – Aggravated Robbery
- Sessions, Tiffany Ellen – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Straughter, Richmond Reshane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Thompson, Joshua Allen – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Wyatt, Crystalelyne Chanel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
Note: Some of the mugshots are not available as the Liberty County Jail, under the direction of GEO Corp., continues to have difficulty in posting them. The only mugshots that are available at this time are for people with prior arrest records.