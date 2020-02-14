Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 12, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 12, 2020:

Bass, Garland Andre – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Charles, Shalina Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cook, Tefairela Meadrey – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

David, Orlando Rashaad – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Dills, William Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gregg, Tyler James – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Luscomb, Brittany Nicole – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Display Driver’s License on Demand, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Vehicle Registration

Polk, Justin Ray – Driving While License Invalid

Ramirez, Jose Guadalupe – Aggravated Robbery

Sessions, Tiffany Ellen – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated

Straughter, Richmond Reshane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Thompson, Joshua Allen – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Wyatt, Crystalelyne Chanel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Note: Some of the mugshots are not available as the Liberty County Jail, under the direction of GEO Corp., continues to have difficulty in posting them. The only mugshots that are available at this time are for people with prior arrest records.

Bass, Garland Andre

Charles, Shalina Renee

Cook, Tefairela Meadrey

David, Orlando Rashaad

Dills, William Stephen

Luscomb, Brittany Nicole

Ramirez, Jose Guadalupe

Sessions, Tiffany Ellen

Straughter, Richmond Reshane

Thompson, Joshua Allen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

