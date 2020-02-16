Harold Joseph Rhodes, age 90 of Romayor, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born November 24, 1929 in Castleberry, Alabama to parents Roscoe Julius and Ruby Lucille Rhodes.



Visitation was be held from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas with services at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.



