Alfred “Hal” Harold Sliger, 55, of Huffman, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Hal was born on September 27, 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents Melba and Al Sliger. Mr. Sliger is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Harding Sliger.



Hal was a fun-loving man with a great sense of humor. He was the owner of East Montgomery County Public Auction for the past 22 years and could be found there most of the time working with his family. Hal was fond of wearing unusual hats and had a passion for collecting motorcycles. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Hal is survived by his mother, Melba Sliger-Chamberlin; sisters, Darsie Lynn Quintanilla and her husband, Frank and Carrie Diamond Erdmier and her husband Kenny; nephew, Nate Erdmier; nieces, Stefanie Leigh Gillum and Rebecca Lynn Gillum; as well as other relatives and friends. A celebration of Hal’s life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Pace Stancil Funeral Home – Cleveland officiated by Pastor Ray Morris. Interment will follow at Huffman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Hal’s name.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Alfred “Hal” Harold Sliger, please visit our Tribute Store.

