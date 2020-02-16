Barbara “Bobbie” Loujuana Woods Herlitz, 89, of Liberty passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bobbie was born February 15, 1930 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Wilber Glenn Woods and Loda Marie Harrington Woods Mansfield.



Graveside service for Ms. Herlitz will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Montgomery County. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.



Bobbie spent her early years in Liberty and graduated from Liberty High School in 1946. She continued her education at the University of Texas in Austin receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1951. Bobbie later attended Sam Houston State University and attained a Master of Library Science in 1986. Through the years she worked for Dayton ISD, Abilene Public Schools, South Park ISD in Beaumont, and Anahuac ISD.



She was former vice president of the Franklin Hardin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was Regent of the Trinity Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and member of the Libertad Chapter. Bobbie was a charter member and former vice-president of the Daughters of the Confederacy, Thomas Jefferson Chambers Chapter. She was also active in Delta Kappa Gamma, Coterie Club, Liberty County Senior Line Dancers, and Dayton Garden Club.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Karin Suzanne Brown; brothers, Judge W.G. “Dub” Woods, Jr. and Frank Edward “Popdeck” Woods; sister, Norma “Beanie” Rowland. She is survived by her son, Don Anders Herlitz of Liberty; grandchild, Travis Kirtland “Kirt” Brown and wife, Lauren of Grandbury, Texas; great-grandchild, Caroline Elizabeth Brown; sister-in-law, Dr. Molly Rambo Woods, numerous other relatives and friends.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Barbara "Bobbie" Woods Herlitz, please visit our Tribute Store.

