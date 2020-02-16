Ronald Ray Shirley, 71, of Cleveland Texas passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. Ronald was born on June 23, 1948 to parents Robert and Iris Shirley who preceded him in death along with his sisters Betty Jo Leonard and Lila Jean Dillard.



Mr. Shirley owned and operated Shirley & Sons Construction for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 54 years Juanita Shirley; daughter, Christine Shippey; sons, Ronald Shirley II, and Robert Shirley; grandchildren, Dustin and Clint Shippey, Meghan, Trace, Rebekah, and Ryan Shirley; brother, Grover Shirley; sister, Charlene Lafitte; many other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Visitation was held 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Saturday February 15, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Funeral services were held at Cornerstone Church Sunday February 16, 2020 at 3PM Officiated by Pastor Robert Wilson and Pastor Timothy McGee followed by a grave site service at Ryan Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers: Fran Collins, Ken Ellington, Doug LeJeune, Steve LeJeune, Leonard Parker, Bo Whitton, Buck Hicks, David Morris and Darrell Hollingsworth.



