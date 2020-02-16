Regina Dean Miley, age 53, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Gina was born on November 27, 1966 at Bayshore Hospital in Pasadena, Texas and was a sassy little girl with a wild, free spirit from day one. She was a sweet, vulnerable soul who fought many difficult battles beginning in her young childhood throughout her adulthood.

Gina is now at peace, no longer suffering, and is reunited with her mom, Mary Jane Miley and youngest sister, Crystal Von Miley. She is survived by her dad, Wallace Dean Miley; daughters Jennifer Fontana, Hannah Marie King, Savannah King, Krissy McCann (David), grandchildren Brylan and Remi; sisters, Jayne Estes (Matt), Melissa Scriven (Terry), Debbie Bisbano (Tony); brother Jeff Baisden; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and caring friends.

A short Memorial Service for family and close friends to attend the placement of the Urn in the Memorial Gardens will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

The family extends sincere gratitude for the special care provided by M.D. Anderson physicians and the nurses and staff members at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, and West Smith and his team at Pace Stancil Funeral Home.

Donations in memory of Regina Miley can be made to Ovarcome at https://www.ovarcome.org/your-support/give-a-gift/.



