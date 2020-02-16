Christopher Lee Cherry, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Liberty, Texas. He was born on November 22, 1970, in Baytown, Texas. Chris graduated from Hardin High School in 1989. He received a double Bachelor’s degree in Social Studies and History from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas.

Chris proudly served his country as a staff sergeant with the United States Army in the Persian Gulf and Iraq. He was in foodservice operations during his tenure in the Army and officially retired in 2010 after 20 years of service. For the past 5 years, Chris had been working as a gas controller for Enable Midstream Partners in Houston.

Chris was a loyal, dedicated and very disciplined family man. He had a giving nature and was a good servant to so many. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an experienced and great chef who took pleasure in the kitchen. Chris will be missed tremendously and remembered dearly by family and friends alike.

Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Edward E. and Dorothy Mae Cherry. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart Rena Vickery Cherry of Dayton; his children Emma Mae Cherry of Dayton, Ashleigh Breanne Cherry of Wapato, Washington, Hana Gold Hamilton of New Castle, Indiana, Justin Gabriel Hamilton and wife Kassandra of Lumberton; his grandchildren Beckett James and Vesper Elise Hamilton and Liam Cherry; his mother Esther Laverne Brown and husband Jesse of Batson; his siblings Jonathan Brown and wife Trina and their son Ayden of Louisiana and Jami Youngblood and husband Asa of Beaumont; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 2500 FM 1960 in Dayton, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 2pm with Bro. Robert Hendrick officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

