Marcus Edward Zamazal of Liberty, previously of El Campo, age 59, passed away suddenly Thursday February 13, 2020. Mark was born in El Campo, Texas the son of George Zamazal and Delores Skow Zamazal. Mark enjoyed fishing, playing on his computer, trains, and watching science fiction movies. A graduate of El Campo High School he last worked as a welder’s helper at Global Tubing. He was preceded in death by his father George Zamazal and his wife Annette Zamazal. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons: Clayton Thomas Zamazal (Xander); George Anton Zamazal; mother: Delores Ritter; brothers: Arnold Louis Zamazal (Gaylyn); Dwayne Allen Ritter; sister: Donna Sue Wendel (Vick); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends gathering will be held February 18, 2020 from 5PM-7:30PM at New Work Family Worship Center Fellowship Hall, 2512 Grand Ave. Liberty, Texas 77575.

To send flowers to Marcus’ family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

