Patsy Nell Gimnick, 81, of Liberty Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. She was born September 4, 1938, in Hull, TX to Barney Ewing and Josie Deckert Ewing.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Don and Eugene Ewing.



Those left to cherish her memory are; husband of 59 years Melvin Gimnick, of Liberty; daughters, Ruby Eardley and husband Mel of San Antonio

, Rita Smith of Liberty. Sister, Bonnie McAnally of Beaumont. Grandchildren, Christopher Brannen and wife Emily of Dayton, Brett Smith and Stacy Burg of Austin. Great-grandson, Benjamin Brannen, and a host of loving family and friends and numerous nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, beginning at 2:00 PM at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. with Reverend Gideon Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.



Honoring Patsy as pallbearers are Mel Eardley, Trey Eardley, Adrian Buitron, Guy Capparelli, Aaron Ewing, Brett Smith.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

