Glenda Huntley Massingill, 82, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Baytown. She was born on February 17, 1937, in Enterprise, Oklahoma to the late Sewell Henderson and Lela Virginia Martin Farrell. Glenda attended Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas.

Glenda was a faithful Christian who enjoyed spending time at the church. She was a dedicated member of Hillside Church (formerly the Maranatha Church) in Mont Belvieu. Glenda also enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. In her younger years, she taught piano and liked sewing.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband R.C. Huntley and husband David Massingill; and her children Randy L. Huntley and Deborah Ficarro. She is survived by her children Alan Ray Huntley and Tammy J. Huntley Moore and husband Henry; her very special grandchildren Crystal Marchette, Cassey Ann Perron, Risa Walraven, and Carrie Huntley; her five great-grandchildren; her siblings Nancy Rowland and Ann Abernathy; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Glenda will be missed tremendously and remembered dearly by family and friends alike.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10am until 12pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A graveside service and committal will follow at 1pm, with Bro. Jeff Day officiating, in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

To send flowers to Glenda’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

