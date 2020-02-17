Mertie Mae Mosley, age 77 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born June 29, 1942 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Wiley D. Mosley and Mayme A. Williamson Mosley, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Mayme Dell Handly; and brothers, Charles Wilson and wife Linda Wilson, and Glyn D. Mosley.



Mertie was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Texas. In high school she was a drum major in the Shepherd Pirates Band. Mertie was a highly educated woman who put herself through college and spent many years teaching. Afterwards, she did various things such as real estate, and heading up a Computer Learning Center. She had an infectious smile and vibrant personality. Mertie loved playing bingo with her friends at the nursing home. She was a compassionate woman who cared about everyone. Mertie always checked on those who were ill or having problems of any kind. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her brother, L.J. Wilson, Jr.; sister, Shirley Mosley Buford; and many loved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Bro. Derral Shelton. Interment will follow at Squier Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers will be Roy Wilson, Charles Ray Wilson, Glen Lee Wilson, Chris Mosley, Mike Wilson, and Tyler Mosley.



There will be a reception at the church following the graveside service.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mertie Mae Mosley, please visit our Tribute Store.

