Michael Lee Verner, 73, of Kenefick passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He was born April 28, 1946 in Dallas, Texas to parents Delton Verner and Alma Brown Verner.



Service for Mr. Verner will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Deacon Doug Barr officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday prior to his service.



Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Johnston, Josh Dearmore, Cullen Minter, Wesley Mathis, Clint Mathis, and Jay Meadors. Honorary pallbearers are Brent Johnston, David Dearmore, Jim Kubeska, Bruce Mathis, John Felkher, and Stanley Lantzsch.



Michael grew up in Duncanville where he graduated from Duncanville High School in 1964. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He had been a resident of Kenefick since 1978. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He was member of the VFW and the Masonic Lodge in Houston, the NRA, and Baytown Bowling Association. He was 1st Lieutenant and founding member of the Kenefick Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the First Timers Bar-B-Q Team. They won the TVE in 1985 and went on to cook at the HLSR. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He loved his family and will be surely missed by all that knew him.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents , Delton Verner, Alma Verner, and Patricia and Patricia Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, JoAnn Verner of Kenefick; children, Michael Paul Verner and fiancé Wendy Patton of Tennessee; Lisa Stevison and husband Sean of Tennessee; Frankie Verner and wife Melanie of Mont Belvieu; stepchildren, Melinda Hamlett of Ohio, Roosevelt Hamlett of EOhio, and Michael Hamlett of Ohio; grandchildren, Quay Hamlett, DafEness Patterson, Mason Verner, Landon Stevison, Sophia Stevison, Liam Verner, Jude Verner, Benjamin Verner, Sadie Verner; great-grandchildren, Sy’rus Hamlett, Sa’my’rih Hamlett; brother, Jimmy Brewer and wife Joan, sisters, Vickie Davis and husband Wayne and Michelle Hill and husband J.R. of Marble Falls; ;also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



