Three-vehicle crash south of Dayton claims four lives

Four people were killed in a head-on collision Monday morning in the 10000 block of SH 146 south of Dayton.

According to Dayton Police Officer Nick Turner, around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a southbound Chevy pickup truck with one occupant veered into the northbound lane of SH 146 and struck a Ford F-250 pickup truck with three occupants. All four persons were killed in the crash.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash but the driver suffered no critical injuries. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The three people in the F-250 were in a fleet vehicle and may have been on their way to work when the accident happened. Police are still investigating to determine if there were factors that caused the driver of the Chevy to veer into oncoming traffic.

Police say it appears the driver of the F-250 saw the oncoming vehicle and braked and swerved to avoid hitting it, but could not avoid a collision.

The accident caused SH 146 to close for a couple of hours while first responders, including Dayton Fire Department and Liberty County Hazmat, cleaned up the scene.

An update will be posted as information warrants.

Dayton police officers confer with state troopers following a four-person fatality accident on SH 146 south of Dayton on Monday morning.

Liberty County Hazmat assisted with cleaning up oil and other debris from the road following a three-vehicle accident that claimed four lives on Monday morning.

A Bobcat is unloaded at the scene of a three-car, four-person fatality accident on Monday in the 10000 block of SH 146 south of Dayton. The Bobcat was used to scoop up dirt and materials that were soaked with oil and fuel from the wrecked vehicles.

