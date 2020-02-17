Three-vehicle crash south of Dayton claims four lives

Four people were killed in a head-on collision Monday morning in the 10000 block of SH 146 south of Dayton.
According to Dayton Police Officer Nick Turner, around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a southbound Chevy pickup truck with one occupant veered into the northbound lane of SH 146 and struck a Ford F-250 pickup truck with three occupants. All four persons were killed in the crash.
A third vehicle was involved in the crash but the driver suffered no critical injuries. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
The three people in the F-250 were in a fleet vehicle and may have been on their way to work when the accident happened. Police are still investigating to determine if there were factors that caused the driver of the Chevy to veer into oncoming traffic.
Police say it appears the driver of the F-250 saw the oncoming vehicle and braked and swerved to avoid hitting it, but could not avoid a collision.
The accident caused SH 146 to close for a couple of hours while first responders, including Dayton Fire Department and Liberty County Hazmat, cleaned up the scene.
An update will be posted as information warrants.
I was stuck in this traffic. I take this commute every morning and I can’t tell you how many people are driving well over the speed limit, which I believe is a reasonable 65mph. I always take my time and stay vigilant on these roads, one because of fast drivers, but also because so many people now a days are on there phone’s while driving. People are becoming impatient due to advances in technology, next day delivery, fast food, etc. We need to step back and reflect on the consequences of our actions. Patience really is a virtue now more than ever.
It’s like a death race commute back and forth every day. People drive way to fast on this Hwy. Where are the police?
This road is a deathtrap from Dayton to interstate 10. The police will do nothing about it. I have noticed it’s always the same people driving well over 80 every morning. I have a work truck and am limited to the speed limit I fear every day I’m going to get rear ended. Again if the police including hwy patrol will not do there jobs they need to be looming for another job.
I just want to say God bless all involved in the accident and there familys im so sorry
Jackie, Thank you.
One of the accident victims was my husbands cousin. This is a very sad day for all the families who are suffering from losses of thier loved ones.
Condolences to All 🙏 the Families. God Bless 🙏
It’s sad but it’s a 4 lane highway shouldn’t be that many accidents it use to be bad when it was 2 lane people just dont think by going 80 your only going to gain a couple minutes it’s not worth it