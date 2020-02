Annette Deshotels, the English teacher at Douglass Learning Academy, is the Cleveland ISD Teacher of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21, 2020.

This is Dehotels’ 19th year to teach Cleveland ISD, having previous taught at the high school. Deshotels is also a 1987 Cleveland High School graduate.

“Thank you, Ms. Deshotels, for all that you do for our students, staff and the district,” said Cleveland ISD spokesperson Susan Ard. “We are so glad you teach at home!”

