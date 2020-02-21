Mary Katherine Perkins Nugent, 67 of Liberty Tx, passed away on the date of February 20, 2020 in Beaumont, Tx. Mrs. Nugent was born on April 30, 1952 in Liberty, Tx. to parents, Cullen and Ruthie Fregia

Mary resided in Liberty her whole life. She married Lenwood Nugent, and together they raised five beautiful children. Mary loved reading, watching movies, and drinking coffee. Her passions included caring for her dog, Belle, and spending time with family – especially her grandkids. She lived her life with unconditional love and compassion always leaving behind infectious smiles. She will be loved and missed by all those whose hearts she has touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Lenwood of 54 years.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Katherine and husband Robert Hill Sr. of Raywood; daughter, Louetta and husband Gary Harryman of Mt. Belvieu; daughter, Greta and husband Tracy Thrasher of Hardin; daughter, Marilyn and husband Donald Wilkerson of Dayton; son, Fred and wife Catie Nugent of Spring; siblings, brother Don Fregia of Baytown; sister Ruby “Darlene” Nugent of Rye; sister Rosie Brown of Hull; brother Robert Fregia of Snake River; brother Johnny Fregia of Hull; grandchildren, Robbie Hill, Stephanie Hill, Amanda Hill, Cory Parker, Tuesday Thrasher, McKenna Thrasher, Eli Thrasher, Harrison Nugent, Hazel Nugent; great-grandchildren, Zoey Massey, Gavyn Massey, Caroline Shuff; lifetime best friend, Debra Moore and a host of loving family, friends and fur-babies Belle and Fynn.

Family visitation will be held at Pentecostal Tabernacle in Liberty Tx on February 24, 2020 at 5 PM, visitation for public following at 6-8PM. Service of remembrance will be held at Pentecostal Tabernacle on February 25, 2020 at 1 PM, with Rev. James Simmons officiating, interment will follow at Freddie James Nugent Cemetery in Hardin. A gathering of Mrs. Nugent’s family and friends will also be at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church preceding interment.

